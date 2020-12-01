Israeli doctors to help coronavirus-stricken region of Italy

An emergency delegation from the Ministry of Health will leave on Tuesday for the Piedmont region in northern Italy, to help residents of the area who are facing a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus, Channel 13 News reported.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, some 166,000 cases have been diagnosed in Piedmont and about 4,100 people have died as a result of the virus.

The delegation will include more than 20 doctors and nurses from the intensive care unit at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

The delegation was initiated by the hospital together with the Israeli ambassador to Rome, Dror Eydar.

Meanwhile, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and the Foreign Ministry announced that an IDF delegation of experts would take off on Monday night for the area in Honduras which was hit by a hurricane.

The delegation, which will consist of about 15 reserve officers from the Home Front Command, will be headed by the commander of the national rescue unit, Lt. Col. (Res.) Golan Vach.