Trump's coronavirus adviser resigns

Dr. Scott Atlas, US President Donald Trump’s special adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, formally resigned from his post on Monday, Fox News reported.

Atlas, who spoke with the president on Monday, joined the administration in August, and was considered a Special Government Employee (SGE), serving a 130-day detail. Atlas’ role is set to expire this week.

Fox News exclusively obtained Atlas’ resignation letter on Monday, which was dated December 1. In it, Atlas touted the Trump administration's work on the coronavirus pandemic, while wishing "all the best" to the incoming Biden administration.

“I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States,” Atlas said, thanking him for “the honor and privilege to serve on behalf of the American people.”

“I worked hard with a singular focus—to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic,” Atlas wrote, adding that he “always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence.”

Atlas had been criticized throughout his tenure for calling for a reopening and saying that lockdowns are “extremely harmful” to Americans. In his letter, he said that “although some may disagree with those recommendations, it is the free exchange of ideas that lead to scientific truths, which are the very foundation of a civilized society.”

Atlas wished the best to the incoming Biden Administration in his letter, writing, “I sincerely wish the new team all the best as they guide the nation through these trying, polarized times. With the emerging treatments and vaccines, I remain highly optimistic that America will thrive once again and overcome the adversity of the pandemic and all that it has entailed.”

Fox News pointed out that during his tenure, Atlas sparred with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Over the summer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield reportedly criticized Atlas, claiming that “everything he says is false.”

Atlas defended his record and his expertise, and maintained that all of his advice to the president was based on the “current science.”

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the US have been rapidly rising in recent weeks. On Friday, the US topped 13 million COVID-19 cases, just days after surpassing 12 million.

Meanwhile, work on a vaccine continues. The vaccine developed by Oxford was found this week to be up to 90% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

Vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are said to be roughly 95% effective, according to the early results of late-stage trials, which were released last week.