Biden formally declared winner in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs on Monday formally declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner of that state's presidential contest following a partial recount, The Hill reports.

Biden won Wisconsin by roughly 20,7000 votes, according to Jacobs. Gov. Tony Evers is now set to certify the results. Earlier on Monday, Arizona officials affirmed Biden as the winner in that state as well.

On Sunday, Wisconsin's Dane County completed its recount and found that Biden remained the winner in the key battleground state.

The recount in Dane County netted 45 more votes for President Donald Trump than the initial canvass. Milwaukee County, which completed its recount on Friday, gave Biden 132 more votes, giving Biden a net increase of 87 votes in the two counties that conducted recounts.

The Trump campaign had sought to throw out all absentee ballots submitted in-person in Dane County, which amounted to about 69,000 votes. That petition was rejected by the Wisconsin Board of Canvassers on November 20, the first day of the recount.

Trump has said he will file a lawsuit in Wisconsin by Tuesday. Monday's certification will not block Trump from filing a lawsuit, noted The Hill.

On Sunday, Trump ripped a number of federal judges for refusing to accept evidence of election fraud, and lamented that his legal effort to challenge the vote counts in several key battleground states may not make it to the Supreme Court.

Speaking with Fox News, the President expressed outrage at the decisions by several courts to deny his campaign legal standing for law suits alleging voting fraud.

"We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing," Trump said, adding, "I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits."

On Friday, a federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign over Pennsylvania's voting procedures.

That ruling upheld US District Judge Matthew Brann’s take on the Trump campaign’s complaint.