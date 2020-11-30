Ya'alon: Netanyahu will continue to rule

MK Moshe Ya'alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) commented Monday evening on the proposal to dissolve the Knesset that his party will raise on Wednesday, noting that in his opinion it will not be promoted in the end.

"If Gantz has the courage, it will be possible to replace Netanyahu tonight. In my opinion, even after Wednesday, we will continue to roll to the elections only in June. Joint leadership will not succeed, we saw that it does not work," Ya'alon told Kan News.

He said, "Unfortunately, the State of Israel has been taken hostage by Netanyahu and his considerations are only his survival. This is also seen in the management of the Corona crisis. There is no courage for Blue and White to make the necessary move and go with us to dissolve the Knesset. I do not call for elections, but I am calling for the prime minister to be replaced through a vote of no confidence. The worst thing is that Netanyahu will continue to rule. Netanyahu called for unity. What unity is he talking about? After all, he is inciting and inciting and from day to day it is more serious."