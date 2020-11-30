'You don't know what happened unless you were on the team'
IDC's Dr. Fadi Essmaeel says we can only speculate about the parties responsible for elimination of Iranian scientist in daring raid.
Assassination scene
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILY'You don't know what happened unless you were on the team'
'You don't know what happened unless you were on the team'
IDC's Dr. Fadi Essmaeel says we can only speculate about the parties responsible for elimination of Iranian scientist in daring raid.
Assassination scene
Reuters
top