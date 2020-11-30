Report: Senior Revolutionary Guards commander killed in drone strike

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander was eliminated in a drone strike along the Syria-Iraq border Sunday, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the reports, Muslim Shahdan was killed when a drone destroyed his car.

The killing of Shahdan comes days after the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist.

Iran has accused Israel of orchestrating Fakhrizadeh's assassination, with the Iranian Fars news agency claiming that the attack was carried out with the help of "a remote controlled automatic machine gun" mounted on a pick-up truck.