Health Ministry: Number of coronavirus patients on ventilators drops to 89

1,018 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed yesterday out of 39,892 test results which were obtained, the Health Ministry reported Monday evening.

The positivity rate for coronavirus tests rose to 2.5% compared to just 2.2% Friday, 2.0% Thursday, 1.8% Wednesday, and 1.5% last Tuesday.

336,664 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the State of Israel since the pandemic began, 2,865 of whom have died from the disease.

498 coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of this morning, 148 patients are isolated in the coronavirus hotels while 9,502 patients are in home isolation.

260 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, 89 of whom are on ventilators, a drop from 114 who were on ventilators yesterday. 78 patients are in moderate condition.