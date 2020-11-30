Religious Zionists of America VP: 'We always ask - is it good for Israel?'

Religious Zionists of America (RZA) Executive Vice President Rabbi Ari Rockoff spoke to Arutz Sheva about his constituency's attitudes towards the U.S. presidential election and its possible ramifications.

He said: "Clearly, as religious Zionists, we're always asking the question: 'Is this good for Israel?' And from that standpoint, the Trump Administration has been extraordinary in their policy, extraordinary in so many of the headlines that have been made; the embassy move to Jerusalem, and so much. And for that we are appreciative and forever grateful.

"But we know that our role here is not to judge the end of the election. The president that is selected is selected, and we stand by that; we issued a statement a such, and we will be there to ensure and do our best as American citizens, not Israeli citizens, to make sure all the policies and all the continued positivity will go on that path in the next administration, and that will be our plan."

RZA is the U.S.-based branch of World Mizrachi and umbrella organization for the American Religious Zionist movement. Founded in 1913 as the American branch of World Mizrachi, the Religious Zionists of America serves as the umbrella organization for American supporters of Israel’s Religious Zionist movement.

As such, the organization aims to inspire a commitment to religious Zionism, preservation of Jewish political freedom, enhancement of Jewish religious life in the land of Israel, and promotion of immigration to Israel.