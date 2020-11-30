Shaked: This time we will present an alternative government

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) met Monday afternoon with haredi journalists in the Knesset and spoke openly about the party's plans for the next election.

According to her, "young haredim over the age of 22 should be given a sweeping exemption from enlistment in the IDF and be allowed to go to work."

She said an analysis of Yamina's voters showed that one-third of the voters are secular, one-third are traditional, and one-third of Orthodox, including many haredim. "I cannot declare that we will put a haredi person in a realistic place on the list because we have not yet reached that point, but what we know is that according to the polls we have a mandate and a half voters from the haredi sector," Shaked said.

To the question of whether Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett will run for prime minister in the next elections, replied, "Netanyahu threw us to the opposition and the public loved It. This time we are presenting a alternative government."

When asked about the possibility of renewing Bennett's old partnership with Yesh Atid-Telem chairman Yair Lapid, Shaked responded: "Who protected the haredim's interests during the Lapid government? We did."

Shaked stated that there is no intention for other parties to join the New Right and the National Union in Yamina. "We are not negotiating with Yoaz Handel and Zvi Hauser. We are talking to everyone but we do not strive to join more parties to us."

She credited haredi pressure to keep yeshivas open for the government's decision to reopen the education system. "The education system was opened thanks to Rabbi [Chaim] Kanievsky."