WATCH: 1st official Jewish wedding in the Emirates
The Belaaz Jewish Media Outlet posted footage of a traditional Jewish wedding - the 1st of its kind in the UAE.
Tags: Israel-UAE
Breaking the Glass: Jewish wedding
