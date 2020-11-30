Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman today claimed at the beginning of his faction meeting that the haredi parties are preventing an amendment to the law that would deny child custody to wife killers.

"Shas and United Torah Judaism are currently working in the service of the murderers, in the service of the men who murdered the wife and continue to do harm to the relatives," Liberman said.

"I call on women's organizations to declare war on Shas and United Torah Judaism. If the law reaches the Constitution Committee, it will simply be torpedoed," he added.

Liberman went on to mock the intention by Blue and White to raise this week in the Knesset plenum the Basic Law on Equality, the Surrogacy Law, and the Basic Law on the Declaration of Independence.

"In the same week that the dissolution of the Knesset was being discussed, did the Blue and White Chairman suddenly remember to raise these laws? He doesn't intend to legislate them, he intends to posture and nothing more," Liberman said.