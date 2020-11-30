Massive Jerusalem fire was arson sparked with holy books

New details have emerged on a string of recent fires across the capital, which forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes.

Police have identified the primary suspect in all of the blazes as 20-year-old Yaakov Bibas.

Bibas has confessed to at least some of the recent fires, including a blaze sparked this past Friday.

Authorities suspect Bibas is also responsible for the massive apartment fire last week on Sorotzkin Street which left dozens injured.

Investigators say the fires were lit using pages torn from holy books which were then soaked in alco-gel hand sanitizer. The holy books appear to have been copies of the Talmud.

The investigation into the massive apartment fire on Sorotzkin Street is still ongoing, with police forensics teams working with the fire department.

On Monday morning, a Jerusalem court extended Bibas’ arrest to this Thursday.