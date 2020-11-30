Moderna to request emergency FDA approval today for coronavirus vaccine

Pharmaceutical giant Moderna announced plans Monday to apply for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine, citing the results of the third phase of testing.

“We just announced the primary efficacy analysis in the Phase 3 COVE study for mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that today we plan to request an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. FDA & conditional approval from the EMA Monday,” Moderna announced.

The most recent analysis of testing results shows the Moderna vaccine to be 94.1% effective against the coronavirus, down slightly from previous estimates of 94.5%.

Moderna was the first company to sign a deal with the Israeli government for the sale of the coronavirus vaccine.

Recently, Israel has negotiated with Moderna to expand the number of doses that will be shipped to Israel.