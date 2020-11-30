985 new coronavirus cases diagnosed as infection rate rises

A total of 985 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive continues to rise, hitting 2.5% Sunday, compared to just 2.2% Friday, 2.0% Thursday, 1.8% Wednesday, and 1.5% last Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 335,980 cases of the virus have been diagnosed, including 323,219 cases which ended in recovery.

The death toll now stands at 2,864, with five coronavirus-related fatalities reported Sunday.

There are 9,897 cases of the virus which are currently active, including 9,241 patients being treated at home, 154 patients being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 502 patients who are hospitalized.

Of the hospitalized patients, 263 are in serious condition and a further 66 are in moderate condition. One-hundred-and-fourteen are on ventilators.

The number of patients in serious condition continues to decline, falling from 271 on Saturday, 269 on Friday, 282 on Thursday, 284 on Wednesday, and 295 last Tuesday.