Abbas and Jordan's King express hope Biden will revive peace talks

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The two expressed hopes that US President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks with Israel, said officials quoted by Reuters.

In a palace statement after meeting with Abbas in the Red Sea port of Aqaba, the monarch, who in recent months said Israeli policies and Trump’s Middle East peace plan would lead to conflict, said he fully backed Palestinian statehood.

“His Majesty stressed Jordan stood with all its resources alongside Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights to set up an independent state,” King Abdullah was quoted as saying in the statement.

Jordan signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994 but has been critical of Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and has repeatedly stressed the importance of a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli conflict with the Palestinian Arabs.

Last week, King Abdullah became the first Arab leader to speak with Biden since his election. During that conversation, Biden told the Jordanian king that he looks forward to working closely with King Abdullah on “supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

In another joint communique with Abbas following Sunday’s meeting, the two said Israel “attempts to impose new realities by annexing and accelerating settlement building in occupied Palestinian territory.”