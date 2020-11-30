Report: Biden considering Rahm Emanuel as Transportation Secretary

US President-elect Joe Biden is strongly considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for the position of Secretary of Transportation, Axios reported on Sunday.

The report noted that Department of Transportation could effectively become the new Commerce Department, as infrastructure spending, smart cities construction and the rollout of drone-delivery programs take on increasing economic weight.

It also said that Biden is weighing Emanuel’s experience on infrastructure spending against concerns from progressives over his policing record.

Final decisions on Transportation and Housing and Urban Development will happen after the president-elect announces his picks for Defense and Justice, and Cabinet decisions are all interconnected.

Before being elected as Chicago mayor in 2011, Emanuel served as a congressman in Illinois and as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff. He is the son of an Israeli father and Jewish-American mother.

While Emanuel was in office, Chicago and Israel worked together to combat the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The State of Illinois was the first American state to implement legislation against the BDS movement. Emanuel successfully implemented the law in Chicago.

He elicited controversy in 2012 when he accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of publicly supporting Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in the presidential election, even though Netanyahu did not support Romney in any perceivable way.