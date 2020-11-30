Victory for Amir Peretz

The Labor Party Central Committee on Sunday approved all the proposals of party chairman and Economy Minister Amir Peretz, including a proposal that will see the primaries in the party being canceled and, in their place, the Central Committee will determine the make-up of the Knesset slate and the identity of the party's chairman.

Voting took place remotely by digital means and through a call center, due to the ban on physical gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions.

The Labor Party Central Committee authorized Peretz to negotiate with the Blue and White Party and with other personalities, with the goal of creating a broad slate ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections.

Peretz said, "Thank you to the Labor Party delegates for expressing confidence in my proposal. This is our need right now, together we will bring new forces to the party and march it back to its natural place in the Israeli public. I will act with the good of the state and the party before my eyes, in accordance with the values ​​of the Labor movement of social justice and the pursuit of peace."