Biden remains winner in Wisconsin after recount

Wisconsin's Dane County on Sunday completed its recount and found that President-elect Joe Biden remained the winner in the key battleground state.

The state will certify the election results on Monday, the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission said, according to CBS News.

The recount in Dane County netted 45 more votes for President Donald Trump than the initial canvass. Milwaukee County, which completed its recount on Friday, gave Biden 132 more votes, giving Biden a net increase of 87 votes in the two counties that conducted recounts.

The Trump campaign had sought to throw out all absentee ballots submitted in-person in Dane County, which amounted to about 69,000 votes. That petition was rejected by the Wisconsin Board of Canvassers on November 20, the first day of the recount.

While the Board of Canvassers rejected all of the Trump campaign's attempts to throw out the absentee ballots, they unanimously voted to allow those ballots to be challenged as a group, rather than one at a time as they had been doing at the start of the recounts. The Trump campaign could challenge these same ballots in court.

On Saturday, before the final results of the recount were announced, Trump wrote on Twitter that his campaign had found "many illegal votes." He added that the point of the recount was not to find more votes but about "finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday."

Earlier on Sunday, Trump ripped a number of federal judges for refusing to accept evidence of election fraud, and lamented that his legal effort to challenge the vote counts in several key battleground states may not make it to the Supreme Court.

Speaking with Fox News, Trump expressed outrage at the decisions by several courts to deny his campaign legal standing for law suits alleging voting fraud.

"We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing," Trump said, adding, "I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits."

On Friday, a federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign over Pennsylvania's voting procedures.

That ruling upheld US District Judge Matthew Brann’s take on the Trump campaign’s complaint.