Biden fractures foot while playing with dog

US President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs, his doctor said on Sunday.

Biden, who suffered the injury on Saturday, visited an orthopedist at Delaware Orthopedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden’s team said the President-elect slipped while playing with his dog, Major, and twisted his ankle and would be examined out of an abundance of caution.

A subsequent CT scan “confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot,” his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press.

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Connor added.

Biden was under examination more than two hours after arriving at the office Sunday afternoon, according to AP.

US President Donald Trump tweeted “Get well soon!” on Sunday evening along with a video of Biden leaving the doctor’s office.

Biden, who celebrated his 78th birthday on November 20, is poised to become the oldest president when he is sworn in on January 20, 2021. Former President Ronald Reagan held the previous record and finished his two terms at age 77.