Netanyahu's lawyers: Dismiss the indictment

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's attorneys on Sunday submitted to the court a document numbering about 200 pages which, they argued, proves their claim that Netanyahu was targeted in advance by investigators and that the cases against him included improper and criminal means, contamination of investigations and selective enforcement.

The documents say that criminal acts were committed at an unprecedented scale in the Prime Minister’s investigations. The way the investigations were conducted indicates, the lawyers say, that the investigators realized at an early stage that the Prime Minister did not commit any offense, so they did not investigate an offense, but rather invented an offense and then committed criminal acts to “prove” that Netanyahu committed that offense.

According to Netanyahu's attorneys, these criminal acts are not acceptable in any investigation, let alone in a Prime Minister's investigation, and as such the indictment against Netanyahu should be dismissed.

The Prime Minister's attorneys, Boaz Ben-Zur and Amit Hadad, said that "today a request was submitted to the court to dismiss the indictment. The request details a long list of serious failures and defects during the investigation process in the Prime Minister's case.”

"These are completely improper investigative moves, an endless number leaks of investigative materials, in violation of the law, and a public trial in the media before the real trial even begins."

The lawyers added, “We have submitted a detailed document that includes dozens of examples of improper investigative actions, threatening witnesses, using their personal lives to interrogate them, silencing witnesses, selective enforcement, disregarding evidence, and other unusual actions. This is an unprecedented event. Instead of investigating an offense – they investigated a person and invented an offense.”

“These serious acts are not acceptable in any case, and all the more so towards a Prime Minister. In a normal country, law enforcement agencies must adhere to principles of justice and fairness even during an investigation. In our opinion, the total accumulation of serious defects should lead to the conclusion of dismissing the indictment," the lawyers concluded.