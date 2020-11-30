Biden names Jen Psaki as White House press secretary

The Biden campaign announced on Sunday that Jennifer Psaki will be Biden’s White House press secretary and become one of seven women who will fill the upper ranks of his administration’s communications staff.

Biden’s press team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, a longtime Biden aide who served as his campaign communications director and will hold the same title in his White House.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said in a statement quoted by The Washington Post.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” he added.

The move marks the first time that all of the top aides tasked with speaking on behalf of an administration and shaping its message will be female.

Psaki previously served as State Department press secretary during President Barack Obama’s time and was later White House Communications Director.