Jared Kushner visits the Gulf

A senior US delegation, led by President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, on Sunday left for a round of talks in the Middle East.

Kushner, along with the US Special Envoy to the Middle East Avi Berkowitz and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar and meet with local leaders.

In Saudi Arabia, Kushner will try to persuade the heads of the country to promote normalization of relations with Israel, even before President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House.

In recent days, there have been several reports that Saudi Arabia does not intend to advance a peace agreement with Israel in the foreseeable future.

Another major issue that will be at the center of the meetings of the American delegation will be the Iranian nuclear program. Saudi Arabia is concerned about an Iranian response to the elimination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Moshen Fakhrizadeh, that could target them in some way as well, and wants to know how the Americans intend to act in the face of the Iranian regime's response.

Last week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu secretly met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in an attempt to promote the warming of relations between the countries and make them official.