Saar: Why aren't we conducting general testing like Austria?

Austria is to administer voluntary testing to all residents, according to a report in the country's The Local daily. According to the federal plan, kindergarten instructors and school teachers are to be the first to receive testing, followed by police officers, and the general population to follow. The article lays out the stages of testing in different provinces which will be granted authority to implement their own timelines depending on virus infection rates.

Senior Likud MK Gideon Saar, who quit the Knesset Constitution Committee due to the passage of the Great Coronavirus Law called retweeted The Local's article, and questioned why Israel wasn't implementing the same procedure. "Austria, a country with a similar population size as Israel, will administer general testing in the run-up to Christmas," he stated in a clear indication he wants similar measures taken by the local government.

Saar had previously voiced his displeasure with Israel maintaining coronavirus lockdown measures, thereby hurting business.

"I could not support in the previous meeting restricting small businesses (under ten employees) while a gathering of up to ten people is possible. I won't be able to do so later either. I see no point in my membership in the Committee."

"I had serious reservations about the wording of the 'Great Coronavirus Law' - under the existing law the committee cannot make changes to the wording of the regulations but only approve or reject them," said Saar after jolting the group.

On October 8, Saar tweeted, "The closure of small businesses was too sweeping in the first place and lacked correlation to the purpose of restricting gatherings. Open small businesses (up to 10 employees) without delay."