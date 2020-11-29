Israel fears Iranian attack on Israeli tourists in UAE

There are concerns in Israel Sunday for the safety of Israelis visiting the United Arab Emirates, days after a top Iranian nuclear scientist was killed in an assassination Iran has blamed on Israel.

Israel’s National Security Council issued a travel advisory for the UAE several weeks ago, but fears mounted on Sunday, after Iran vowed to avenge the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a scientist dubbed "the father of the Iranian bomb" who was killed on Friday outside of Tehran.

According to the NSC’s anti-terror division, there are serious concerns Iran could target Israeli tourists in the UAE in response to Fakhrizadeh’s assassination.

“In light of the presence of terrorist activities, there are very real security threats for Israelis visiting the United Arab Emirates,” the NSC said.

The NSC also advised Israelis against visiting Bahrain at this time, warning of serious threats against Israeli targets.