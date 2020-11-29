Radical left activist: Hope Netanyahu dies

Radical left anti-government activist Libi Raz posted an inflammatory Facebook message calling for the murder of PM Netanyahu.

"Can someone murder him already? Just like he incited against Rabin. Disgusting cancer. Hated by the people. Liar," she wrote.

Called out by Besheva journalist Shilo Freed, who questioned how far the left was willing to go to undermine the democratic rule of the people, Raz seemed to walk back her comments saying she had "acted on impulse," and "categorically opposed violence of any sort."