Singapore woman who had Covid gives birth to baby with antibodies

A Singaporean woman who caught coronavirus in March during her pregnancy says that her baby has antibodies against the virus, the Straits Times reported Sunday.

Celine Ng-Chan told the paper the she was mildly ill with coronavirus during her pregnancy, and was discharged from the hospital after two and a half weeks.

She said that while she doesn't show signs of antibodies to the virus, her son, who was born this month, does.

"It's very interesting. [My son's] pediatrician said my Covid-19 antibodies are gone but [he] has Covid-19 antibodies," she told the paper.

"My doctor suspects I have transferred my Covid-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy."