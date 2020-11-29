Aliyah minister in Ethiopia: Excited to return to my birthplace

Israeli Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano Shata was welcomed Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a working visit of a couple days.

"Always happy and excited to return to the country where I was born. Greetings and peace to the Ethiopian people," she responded.

Minister Tamano Shata, who left Ethiopia as a three year-old girl with Operation Moses, is making the visit as part of preparations ahead of the arrival in Israel of 2,000 immigrants who have been waiting for decades in Ethiopia.

The first flights with about 500 immigrants on board will land next Thursday morning (December 3).