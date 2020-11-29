Crime Minister Movement: Guetta mustn't remain in police another day

The "Crime Minister Movement" leading the Leftist demonstrations against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the Police investigation Division decision to file an indictment against Deputy Commissioner Nisso Guetta for assaulting a demonstrator and press photographer.

"A serious indictment that leaves no room for doubt - Guetta mustn't remain with the police for another day. As long as the man continues to wear a uniform, he sends a dangerous message that the police back up violent police officers. The Guetta case proves once again that the Jerusalem police, led by Ohana's poodle Doron Yadid, is a political police force that does everything to sabotage protest.

"The full backing Guetta received, his return to demonstrations after a week, and the false allegations that he was attacked, testify to a rotten organizational culture of systematic whitewashing and zero responsibility. It's time to clean house in the Jerusalem district and do everything possible so that Doron, the friend of the whitewasher, will not be Police Commissioner."

Earlier, the Police Investigations Division of the Israel Police filed an indictment against Deputy Commissioner Nisso Guetta for assaulting a demonstrator and photojournalist.