U.N. Human Rights Council's ​​Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions, condemned the elimination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and defined the incident as "murder".

"An extraterritorial targeted killing, Callamard wrote, "outside an armed conflict is a violation of international human rights law prohibiting the arbitrary deprivation of life and a violation of the UN Charter prohibiting the use of force extraterritorially in times of peace".



She continued and wrote that "states that fail to take reasonable measures to settle their int'l disputes by peaceful means, fail to comply with their positive obligation to ensure the right to life"ץ

​​Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, replied to Callamard and tweeted: "The Islamic Republic of ​​Iran loves U.N. human rights council officials who portray the regime as victims of “violations of international human rights law.“

Neuer also shared a video of Iran Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani hugging & kissing Fakhrizadeh and wrote that they both "perpetrated or planned genocide" and also "had their deaths lamented by UN's Agnes Callamard, next head of Amnesty".



"Agnès Callamard is the UNHRC expert on summary executions", Neuer added, "Though she was slow to say a word on Iran's assassinations of dissidents across Europe, she leapt within minutes of their deaths to eulogize IRGC's Qassem Soleimani & Mohsen Fakhrizadeh".

"In her immediate tweet storms lamenting the deaths of Iranian military officers who perpetrated or planned genocide", Neuer concluded, "the U.N.'s Agnes Callamard doesn't address any of the essential legal aspects about who they were and what they were doing".