Cabinet to decide on offsetting terrorists' salaries

The political-security cabinet will convene this afternoon, Sunday, for a meeting scheduled a few days before the Iranian official who devised Iran's nuclear program was eliminated.

The heads of the defense establishment are expected to present an overview of the implications of the assassination and the increase in tensions with Iran. However, it should be emphasized that even unofficially, no one in Israel has taken responsibility for the incident.

Israel Hayom reported that at the center of the cabinet meeting, a decision is expected to be made on offsetting the "terrorist salaries" from the tax payments that Israel collects for the Palestinian Authority.

The defense establishment will present the report on the amount of payments made by the Palestinian Authority to imprisoned and released terrorists, as well as to their families, in 2019. According to the data collected, more than 600 million shekels will be deducted from a total of several billion.

This will be the second time that Israel has deducted from the PA's tax money, after taking the step in 2019 against the terror salaries paid in 2018.

Recently, two meetings of defense representatives with the Palestinian Authority took place. At these meetings, the Israelis updated that the offset will be carried out as required by law.