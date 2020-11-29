San Francisco to be placed under curfew

A surge in coronavirus cases will put San Francisco under a curfew beginning on Monday and trigger other restrictions related to the virus, the city announced on Saturday, according to AFP.

The curfew requires non-essential businesses to close and prohibits members of different households from gathering between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. until December 21, Mayor London Breed said.

San Mateo county outside San Francisco will also be subject to the same rules after the state of California classified both under its most restrictive tier of locations based on the spread of the virus.

In addition to the curfew, certain indoor businesses will be required to either close or reduce capacity beginning on Sunday at noon, Breed said.

"I don't know how to be more clear -- this is the most dangerous time we've faced during this pandemic," Breed said on Twitter, adding, "Do not travel or gather with others. We have to get this under control now and we can't afford to let things continue at this rate."

The United States on Friday topped 13 million COVID-19 cases, just days after surpassing 12 million.

Despite the rising numbers, Vice President Mike Pence recently offered an upbeat assessment on the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

In a briefing of the coronavirus task force, Pence said America “has never been more prepared to combat this virus than we are today.”

Meanwhile, work on a vaccine continues. The vaccine developed by Oxford was found this week to be up to 90% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

Vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are said to be roughly 95% effective, according to the early results of late-stage trials, which were released last week.