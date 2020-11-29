Hamas laments elimination of nuclear scientist

The Hamas terrorist organization condemned what it described as the "criminal murder" of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran.

In a statement, Hamas said the elimination was carried out in parallel with ongoing threats by the United States and Israel against Iran in an attempt to prevent the Islamic nation from obtaining means of progress and scientific power so that they remain "in the hands of the Zionist occupation and its expansionist settlement enterprise which is intended against the entire Islamic nation."

The announcement further stated that the purpose of the "crime" is to leave the region in a vicious circle with all that it entails, including retaliatory actions, chaos and instability that serve the interests of the "Zionist entity".

Hamas sent condolences to the Iranian people and their leadership on the nuclear scientist's "going in the path of Allah," and expressed faith in the ability of Iran and the Islamic nation to overcome the loss, make scientific progress and break the arrogance forces (an expression meaning Western powers and Israel).

Hamas and Iran have restored ties that had been strained in recent years, as evident in the summer of 2017 when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran for its "unlimited" support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and its contribution to the development of Hamas' military capabilities.

Hamas deputy leader Salah Al-Aruri has made several visits to Iran in recent months in which he met with senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, another indication that the rift is over.