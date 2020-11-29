Trump planning a 'surprise' for Biden?

In the twilight of his presidency, US President Donald Trump is reportedly discussing different ways to disrupt the impending Joe Biden era, chief among them by announcing another run against him.

The Daily Beast on Saturday cited three people familiar with the conversations who said Trump has not just talked to close advisers and confidants about a potential 2024 run to reclaim the White House but about the specifics of a campaign launch.

The conversations have explored, among other things, how Trump could best time his announcement so as to keep the Republican Party behind him for the next four years.

Two of the sources said the President has, in the past two weeks, even floated the idea of doing a 2024-related event during Biden’s inauguration week, possibly on Inauguration Day, if his legal effort to steal the 2020 election ultimately fails.

The President and some of his closest associates have already started surveying prominent donors to get a sense of who would be with him, or perhaps against him, if he chose to run in the 2024 election.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the White House provided comment on the story.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, even though it would be a mistake.

He later accused the media of taking out of context his remarks during the press conference.

“I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!” Trump tweeted late on Thursday night.