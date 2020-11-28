Watch: Netanyahu at the beach, hours before assassination
PM Netanyahu recorded by 9-year-old child just hours prior to assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Muhsin Fahrizadeh.
Tags: Binyamin Netanyahu Iran
Netanyahu
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsDefense/SecurityWatch: Netanyahu at the beach, hours before assassination
Watch: Netanyahu at the beach, hours before assassination
PM Netanyahu recorded by 9-year-old child just hours prior to assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Muhsin Fahrizadeh.
Tags: Binyamin Netanyahu Iran
Netanyahu
Reuters
top