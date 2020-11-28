Watch: Israeli reporter says assassination was a 'big blow'

In an interview with Fox News, diplomatic correspondent for Walla News Barak Ravid said Friday's assassination of the "architect of Iran's nuclear program," Muhsin Fahrizadeh, who was killed by a number of gunmen who emerged after a booby-trapped vehicle was detonated near his car, was a "very big blow" to the country's nuclear program.



The explosives were buried under a cord of wood on an old commercial vehicle in the town of Absard. The blast led to the stopping of Fahirzadeh's Nissan car, as at least five gunmen sprayed the vehicle with automatic fire.



Fahirzade was taken to hospital by helicopter where doctors determined his death.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the assassins "terrorists" and tweeted that "this cowardice, along with serious indications of Israeli involvement, is indicative of desperation," adding that, "Iran calls on the international community and especially the European Union to put an end to these double standards and condemn this action."



Israel is maintaining ambiguity, but Prime Minister Netanyahu hinted of his country's involvement in a video posted on Facebook shortly after the assassination: "I did a lot of things this week, [but] not everything can be revealed," he stated.

Ravid compared Fahirzadeh to Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani, killed in an American airstrike on January 3 of this year.

Soleimani headed the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Brigade, an elite military unit responsible for Iran's overseas terrorist attacks, as well as training and supply of groups like Hezbollah and Huthi militias in Yemen.

Ravid said that like Soleimani, Fahirzade possessed the organizational skills to manage major military projects.

He also questioned the Islamic Republic's ability to strike back at Israel, saying that while "Iran will definitely want to respond, [but] the question is - Are they capable of doing it?"