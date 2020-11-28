Alert level raised at Israeli embassies

Israel over the weekend stepped up its alert in all of its missions around the world for fear of Iranian reprisals for the assassination of Iranian nuclear program chief Muhsin Fahrizadeh.

In addition, the level of preparedness was also raised in Jewish communities around the world.

According to reports in Iran, Fahrizadeh was driving with bodyguards on the main road in Absard. State media reported a booby-trapped van in which explosives were buried hidden among the trees that exploded as Fahrizadeh's vehicle passed.

After the blast, it was further reported, a group of five or six gunmen got out of another vehicle parked on the side of the road, and opened fire at the Iranian scientist’s vehicle.