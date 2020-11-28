Health Ministry closes Dead Sea hotel after COVID discovered

Ten kitchen and sanitationt workers at the Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel tested COVID-19 positive.

The Health Ministry stated that the workers were asymptomatic and they were diagnosed thanks to a sampling done in accordance with the "Green Island" program.

In a discussion held by Health Ministry Director Prof. Hezi Levy, it was decided to suspend activities of the Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel until the end of inspections.

Guests staying at this hotel from 22 November are required to have a COVID-19 test at sampling sites near their home.