Watch: Biden & Trump pictures burnt in Tehran protest following assassination
Students in Iran rallied in front of the foreign ministry in Tehran to protest the killing of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Burning flag
iStock
Watch: Biden & Trump pictures burnt in Tehran protest following assassination
Watch: Biden & Trump pictures burnt in Tehran protest following assassination
Students in Iran rallied in front of the foreign ministry in Tehran to protest the killing of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
