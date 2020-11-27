Norway approves extradition of 1982 Paris attack suspect

Norway on Friday agreed to extradite to France a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish area of Paris that killed six people, AFP reports.

The Norwegian decision was taken during a council of ministers and cannot be appealed. The extradition is to be carried out within 10 days, a spokeswoman for Norway's intelligence service PST told AFP.

Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, a 61-year-old Palestinian Arab who became a Norwegian citizen in 1997, is wanted by French authorities on suspicion of being one of the shooters in the attack on the Jo Goldenberg restaurant in Paris' Marais district, a historically Jewish quarter.

The attack on August 9, 1982, which left six people dead and 22 injured, was blamed on the Abu Nidal Organization, a splinter group of Fatah.

Abu Zayed, who has lived in Norway since 1991, has maintained his innocence.

In late September, a Norwegian district court found that an extradition was possible under Norwegian law. An appellate court later ruled that the legal conditions for extraditing Abu Zayed have been met.

Norway's decision to extradite was hailed by families of the victims.

"The trial would finally be able to be held, with an accused on the stand," Avi Bitton, a lawyer representing three former employees of the Jo Goldenberg restaurant, told AFP.

"It will have taken years of battles, of revelations in the media and legal activism to bring this trial to fruition," he added.

France had requested Abu Zayed's extradition before, but Norway has had a policy of not extraditing its nationals.

However, a recently implemented deal between the European Union, Norway and Iceland has paved the way for extradition.

In addition to Abu Zayed, France has also issued international arrest warrants for two suspects in Jordan, which has repeatedly refused to extradite the two suspects.

