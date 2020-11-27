Poll: Likud - 30 seats, Yamina - 20

A new poll conducted for Channel 12 News and published on Friday finds that the Likud is gaining strength at the expense of Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party.

The poll, conducted by the Mano-Geva Institute, found that if elections were held today, the Likud would win 30 seats. Yamina, while weakening compared to previous polls, still wins 20 seats in this poll.

The Yesh Atid-Telem party, led by Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon, wins 18 seats. The Joint List wins 13 seats in the poll, two fewer than its current number of seats.

Despite the establishment of the commission of inquiry into the submarine affair and despite the escalation of the confrontation with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Blue and White continues to struggle and drops to a single-digit number of seats with 9 in this poll.

The haredi parties - Shas and United Torah Judaism, each win 8 seats, as does the Yisrael Beytenu party led by Avigdor Liberman. The Meretz party wins 6 seats according to the poll. Jewish Home, Derech Eretz and Orly Levy Abekasis’ Gesher party all fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Respondents were also asked who they would vote for if two new parties were to run - one led by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and the other led by the chairwoman of the Coronavirus Committee in the Knesset, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton. In such a situation, the Likud party loses two seats and drops to 28 seats, as does Yamina, which drops to 18 seats. Yesh Atid-Telem party drops to 15, and Blue and White drops to 7.

Huldai is expected to win, according to the poll, 7 seats, Shasha-Biton is expected to win 5 seats, while Meretz barely crosses the four-seat threshold in this scenario.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)