Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah Consultant, talks about the current events that are affecting Aliyah rate and Jews as a whole.

“Oh, the times they are a changin’” seems to bring about and increase the plight of the Jewish People as well as increases in Jewish awareness, observance and Torah learning.

According to Minskoff, this miracle, prophesy is subtly, gradually yet speedily unfolding in midst of our very lives. The process of redemption is afoot?