15 malls reopen Friday as part of pilot program

Fifteen malls across Israel reopened Friday morning, as part of a pilot program testing the feasibility of reopening all of Israel’s shopping centers.

The first six malls approved to take part in the pilot program included Azrieli Haifa, Jerusalem’s Malha Mall, Azrieli Ayalon, Kiryon, the Grand Kanyon in Beer Sheva, and the Ofer Grand Mall in Petach Tikva.

Overnight, the Finance Ministry and Economy Ministry announced that nine additional malls had been approved to take part in the pilot program, including Big Fashion in Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem’s Center 1, the Arad Mall, M Way Mall in Beit Herut, the Seven Stars Mall in Herzliya, Sharonim Mall in Hod HaSharon, Lev HaMifratz Mall in Haifa, Arneh Nahariya, and Mall One in Nof HaGalil.

The fifteen malls will be allowed to operate for 10 days, at which time the government will decide whether to reopen all Israeli shopping centers.

During the 10-day pilot period, the malls included in the program will be required to have staff members keep shoppers informed of coronavirus restrictions and ensure adherence to the health regulations.