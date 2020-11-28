Your opportunity to help 39 orphans get married

39 orphaned grooms and brides-to-be are scheduled to get married this month. But instead of being excited and happy about their big day, they find themselves immersed in sadness and pain because they simply have nothing to their name. They not only don't have the basic necessities, but all the joys of their wedding day is one big question mark. They need us now to help make them happy on the biggest day of their lives.

These orphans don't know how (or if) their weddings will take place. They don't know if they'll be able to have respectable wedding suits and halls, or if they end up without presentable clothes, catering, or a decent location.

At this point, their futures - their wedding day and beyond - are shrouded in uncertainty; everything is difficult; everything is complicated. Their world changed years ago when their parents passed away, leaving them to fend for themselves. To this day, the hardships continue and the pain doesn't abate. The joy of their upcoming wedding day is overshadowed, when instead of rejoicing they're mired in sadness, as their futures are enveloped in a cloud of confusion.

In a special letter, the Rosh Yeshiva of Orchos Torah, Rabbi Shraga Steineman, the son of the great Rabbi Aryeh Yehuda Leib Steineman of holy and blessed memory, wrote,

"It's a great joy to see orphans who have fortunately merited to get married in the month of Kislev 2020, and certainly this mitzvah devolves upon everyone. The Beis Din [Rabbinical court] acts as the father of orphans and they are the representatives of the community. They are requesting that [one] contribute 390 shekels [$115] to Kupat Ha'ir. G-d willing, on the yahrtzeit of my father, my teacher, of blessed memory, we will go to his gravesite and pray for the contributors - that they should have success, a sufficient income, and spiritual satisfaction from all their offspring.



In prayer and blessing, Shraga Steineman."

The Rosh Yeshiva wrote that he would pray for whoever helps these orphans at the gravesite of his great and holy departed father on the upcoming yahrtzeit. The son of the generation's foremost Torah authority who taught Torah and fear of Heaven to thousands, the great Rabbi Shraga Steineman, vowed to pray for you at his father's burial site on the day of the yahrtzeit!

In the letter he adds that his prayer will focus on requesting that donors should merit "success, a sufficient income, and spiritual satisfaction from all their offspring." This is a great blessing that no one should lose out on. In another few days, on the day of the yahrtzeit of the great Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbi Aryeh Yehuda Leib Steineman of holy and blessed memory, you could merit a tremendous turnaround- success, a sufficient income, and spiritual satisfaction. Now is our opportunity, the moment we need to do what is required of us and to participate in this special campaign, to help the orphaned grooms and brides-to-be. In a few days, their big day will arrive. This is our opportunity to help these orphans rejoice, our moment to merit our personal turnaround. We can't afford to miss it.