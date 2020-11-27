Poll: Likud 29, Yamina 23

The Likud has halted its decline in the polls, regaining some of its electoral strength, a new survey released Friday found.

According to a poll conducted by Panels Politics and published by Ma’ariv Friday, if new elections were held today, the Likud would win 29 seats. While that is down significantly from the 36 seats the Likud won in March, it marks a two-seat increase in comparison to last week’s Ma’ariv poll.

The rightist Yamina party, by comparison, fell slightly in the poll, declining from 24 seats last week to 23 seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem gained one seat in Friday’s poll, rising to 19 mandates, while Blue and White fell by a single seat, dropping to nine mandates.

The Joint Arab List held stable at 11 seats, while Yisrael Beytenu received eight seats, the same as last week’s poll.

The far-left Meretz party received six seats in the poll, the same as in last week’s poll.

Among the haredi factions, Shas lost one seat, falling from nine seats to eight, while United Torah Judaism retained its seven seats.

The right-wing – religious bloc received 67 seats – the same as in last week’s poll – while the left-wing – Arab bloc held stable at 45 seats.

Labor, the Jewish Home, Gesher, Derech Eretz, and Otzma Yehudit all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.