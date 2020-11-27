Smotrich: Start with the Biden administration on the right foot

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) on Thursday responded to Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi’s announcement that he will promote a move to regulate outposts in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking in an interview on Radio 103FM, Smotrich explained the significance of the announcement.

"These are localities that have existed for more than 20 years. All of them together have about 20,000 residents, all of whom have equal debts in the State of Israel and who serve in the army, but do not have equal rights," he said.

Smotrich also commented on the way in which the Biden administration might influence the regulation of outposts.

“I suggest taking advantage of the time we have left to improve our positions. We may find ourselves facing pressure from the new US administration,” he said.