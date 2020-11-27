Developers of Russian vaccine to AstraZeneca: Let's combine vaccines

Developers of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine said on Thursday that AstraZeneca should try combining its experimental shot with the Russian one to boost efficacy, Reuters reports.

Russia has said its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to interim trial results, while AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective.

“If they go for a new clinical trial, we suggest trying a regimen of combining the AZ shot with the Sputnik V human adenoviral vector shot to boost efficacy,” the developers of the Russian vaccine were quoted as having said on their Twitter account.

AstraZeneca has said it will have as many as 200 million doses of its vaccine by the end of 2020.

On Wednesday, AstraZeneca acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement describing the error came days after the company and the university described the shots as "highly effective" and made no mention of why some study participants didn't receive as much vaccine in the first of two shots as expected.

Russia has long touted its COVID-19 vaccine, but the World Health Organization has urged caution regarding the Russian vaccine.