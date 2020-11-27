Indonesia affirms support for 'Palestine'

Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, on Thursday assured Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign minister” Riyad Malki of her country’s firm position in support of the PA in ending the “Israeli occupation of its land”, the Wafa news agency reported.

Speaking during a phone call with Malki, Marsudi asked about the results of the dialogue between Hamas and Fatah to end the division and prepare for the elections.

She invited Malki to visit Indonesia at any time, confirming her willingness to cooperate with the “state of Palestine” at the United Nations and other regional and international forums.

Indonesia is home to the world's biggest Muslim population and does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

In 2016 it was reported that the Israeli government had barred Marsudi from visiting Ramallah, after she refused to similarly meet with Israel officials.

Israel’s move came after Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Muslim nations to unite in fighting Israel.

Later that year, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called for Israel and Indonesia to develop bilateral relations. Indonesia promptly rejected those calls, saying the country will stand firm in its support of an independent Palestinian state and will not respond to Netanyahu’s remarks.