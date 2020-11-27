Trump: If Electoral College votes for Biden, I'll leave White House

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, even though it would be a mistake.

The President made the comments during a conversation with reporters after speaking to US troops via video link in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump continued to claim there was voter fraud in the recent election, saying "those number are incorrect numbers."

He would not say whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration.

The President also said he plans a trip on Saturday to the state of Georgia, where people are “very disappointed we were robbed.”

He was asked about his plans for his last Thanksgiving in the White House, to which he replied, “I can’t say what’s first or last,” adding it might be the “first one of a second term”.

Speaking to the soldiers before taking reporters’ questions, Trump said delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

“We are rounding the curve. The vaccines are being delivered – literally it will start next week and the week after, and it will hit the frontline workers and seniors and doctors, nurses… we’re going very quickly,” he said.