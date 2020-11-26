Watch: UAE reporter moved by Israeli welcome

Anjana Sankar, Assistant Editor of the Khaleej Times, a Dubai newspaper, Arrived on the first "Fly Dubai' flight from the UAE to Israel. Speaking from eastern Jerusalem, she described the warm welcome she had received in Israel.

"When we touched down at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv today at 11:30, it was already raining. As the inaugural flight touched down, their were showers from the sky, and there were also showers from a water canon. It was a grand welcome for this maiden flight that Fly Dubai flew from Dubai," she said.

Earlier, Sankar tweeted that she was "blown away by the warmth and love of the people of Israel. I am here today thanks to Abraham Accords."