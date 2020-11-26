Palestinian terrorist organizations support Hamas

Palestinian terrorist organizations warned the PA of Israeli "sanctions" against Gaza and the "Israeli occupation forces" against continuing the "siege."

In a statement issued on Thursday, the groups condemned Fatah's refusal to hold elections for the Palestinian National Council (PLO Parliamentary Assembly) or parallel elections to all PA representative bodies.

The organizations also condemned the Palestinian Authority's decision to resume security cooperation with Israel and allow ambassadors of Gulf states that had signed normalization agreements with Israel to return to PA-controlled territory.

The joint statement expressed full support for Hamas and stressed the importance of attaining national unity and full power sharing (integrating Hamas into the representative bodies of the PA) in order to fight threats emanating from the 'Deal of the Century', proposed annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria, and Israel's normalization of ties with the Arab world, referring to these steps as "stabbing the Palestinian people in the back."